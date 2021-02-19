© Northvolt

Northvolt to produce battery systems in Poland by 2022

The 50,000 square metre factory will be established in Gdańsk, Poland, in two stages, with an initial output of 5 GWh and an estimated start of production date in 2022.

Northvolt’s vision of enabling the future of energy takes a new step forward through a USD 200 million expansion of its battery systems capabilities in Gdańsk, Poland. Entering production in 2022, a new factory will have an initial annual output of 5 GWh, and a potential future capacity of 12 GWh. “Securing battery cell manufacturing capacity in Europe is key for its industrial future, but what is equally critical is the industrial capacity for integrating cells into real-world solutions. It is this that the new factory will deliver — sophisticated, sustainable energy storage systems to support the transformation of Europe’s electricity grid and its industry,” said Peter Carlsson, Co-Founder and CEO, Northvolt, in a press release. The investment will facilitate a ramp-up in the manufacturing capacity of battery modules and systems in order to fulfill contracts that Northvolt has secured with customers seeking long-term, high-volume supply agreements for complete battery system solutions across grid and industrial markets. The project builds off of the company’s start-up of a battery systems industrialization plant in Gdańsk in 2019. The development of the new factory has already commenced, with the expectation that the first phase of construction will commence in autumn 2021, for a start of production in 2022. The initial phase of the project will establish an annual output of 5 GWh of modules and packs. A second phase of the project will see the factory expanded to a total capacity of 12 GWh. Including a new engineering R&D center of excellence to be set-up in conjunction with the factory expansion, the initiative will create 500 new jobs in the Gdańsk region. “Northvolt has been present in Poland for three years and we are impressed by both the professionalism and caliber of the engineers and manufacturing staff we’re engaged with in our activities here. We are excited about going out and recruiting 500 more,” said Emad Zand, President Battery Systems, Northvolt. The factory will receive its supply of lithium-ion battery cells from Northvolt Ett gigafactory, located in Skellefteå, Sweden.