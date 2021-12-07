© SIA WSTS

Global semiconductor sales increase 24% YoY in October

Worldwide sales of semiconductors were USD 48.8 billion in October 2021, an increase of 24.0% from the October 2020 total of USD 39.4 billion and 1.1% more than the September 2021 total of USD 48.3 billion, reports the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

Additionally, a newly released World Semiconductor Trade Statistics industry forecast projects annual global sales will increase 25.6% in 2021 and 8.8% in 2022. “Global semiconductor demand remained high in October, with year-to-year sales increasing substantially across all major regional markets,” says John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Annual chip sales and units shipped are projected to reach all-time highs in 2021, with moderate annual growth expected in 2022.” Regionally, year-to-year and month-to-month sales increased across all major regional markets: the Americas (29.2% year-to-year, 2.6% month-to-month), Europe (27.3%, 2.8%), Japan (23.7%, 1.1%), Asia Pacific/All Other (22.6%, 0.2%), and China (21.1%, 0.3%). Additionally, SIA today endorsed the WSTS Fall 2021 global semiconductor sales forecast, which projects the industry’s worldwide sales will be USD 553.0 billion in 2021, a 25.6% increase from the 2020 sales total of USD 440.4 billion. WSTS projects year-to-year increases in Asia Pacific (26.7%), Europe (25.6%), the Americas (24.6%), and Japan (19.5%). In 2022, the global market is projected to post moderate growth of 8.8% to reach USD 601.5 billion in annual sales. WSTS tabulates its semi-annual industry forecast by gathering input from an extensive group of global semiconductor companies that provide accurate and timely indicators of semiconductor trends.