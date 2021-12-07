© Henec RPS

ePAK International invests in Hentec/RPS system

PAK International has purchased a Photon steam aging system from Hentec Industries/RPS Automation. The Photon steam aging system is used for accelerated life testing to simulate elongated storage conditions for high-reliability applications.

These steam aging systems complement the Odyssey component lead tinning machines specifically designed to perform component re-tinning, tin whisker mitigation, gold removal and BGA de-balling for high reliability and military application in accordance with all relevant GEIA-STD-0006, MIL-PRF-38535, MIL-PRF-38524E and ANSI-J-STD-002 standards. “ePAK International is a longstanding Hentec/RPS customer who have previously purchased two Pulsar solderability test systems and this new Photon steam aging system will complement their lead tinning services,” said Reid Henry, President of Hentec/RPS, in a press release