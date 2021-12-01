© Volta Trucks Electronics Production | December 01, 2021
Volta Trucks announces partnership with DB Schenker
DB Schenker and Volta Trucks have confirmed a partnership and pre-order of nearly 1'500 full-electric Volta Zero vehicles to accelerate the transition to an all-electric urban vehicle fleet.
The pre-order is, according to a press release, the most significant order for large zero-emission trucks in Europe to date. As part of the partnership, DB Schenker will use the first prototype of Volta Zero Trucks in real distribution conditions in spring and summer of 2022. The findings from these tests will be incorporated into the serial production of 1’470 vehicles built at Volta Trucks’ new contract manufacturing facility in Steyr, Austria. “I am delighted to welcome DB Schenker as a Volta Trucks customer. Working with DB Schenker on Europe’s largest full-electric truck order demonstrates the confidence that major freight distributors have in our ability to deliver a world-class zero-emission vehicle on time and to the highest possible quality, says Essa Al-Saleh, Chief Executive Officer of Volta Trucks, in the press release. DB Schenker and Volta Trucks will explore the potential uses of the technology to potentially expand the offering. The rollout will begin at ten locations in five countries. ”We have many challenges to overcome on the road to carbon neutrality. The large-scale partnership with Volta Trucks allows us to significantly increase the pace of electrification of our fleet and invest in greener transport solutions, brings us closer again to our goal of carbon neutral logistics,” says Cyrille Bonjean, Executive Vice President of Land Transport at DB Schenker in Europe, in the press release.