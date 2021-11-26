© Hentec RPS

Jade Micron Installs new Hentec/RPS system in Singapore

Jade Micron Pte Ltd. has purchased a new Pulsar solderability system from Hentec Industries/RPS Automation.

The Pulsar solderability test system determines how well molten solder will wet on solderable surfaces of electronic components. The Pulsar utilises a dip-and-look test method that is a qualitative type test performed by comparative analysis after specimens are dipped in a bath of flux and molten solder. An advantage of the dip-and-look method is since it is based on comparative analysis it can be performed rapidly by shop floor personnel with minimal training as well as requiring significantly lower capital investment then a wetting balance test system. The Pulsar solderability test system complies with all applicable solderability test standards including MIL-STD-883 Method 2003, IPC J-STD-002 and MIL-STD-202 Method 208.