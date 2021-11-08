© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Season Group to expand sites in China and Mexico

EMS provider Season Group says it plans to expand two of its existing production facilities in Dongguan, China and Reynosa, Mexico for 2022-2023.

The expansion takes aim at increasing Season Group’s operational capabilities for the coming year. The decision to expand is a direct response to increased demand for the company’s design engineering services at Dongguan facility and for manufacturing solutions from Season Mexico. On September 12 2021, Season Group CEO, Mr. Carl Hung performed a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the construction of a new four-storey office building for Season China. Construction for the 43’594 square feet building will start in December 2021, and the company says that it expects to be able to start operations at the new building during the first quarter of 2023. The office space will allow Season Group to consolidate its global business solutions, including the enhancement of its International Procurement Office in China, as well as it global supply chain, engineering and Value Analysis Value Engineering (VAVE) services. The office will also house design engineers from the groups IoT-focused subsidiary, SG Wireless. Earlier this October, on the fifth to be precise, the group submitted a Letter of Intent to lease 82,000 square feet of space for manufacturing use in a 162,500 square feet big industrial building. This expansion will signify a 127% increase in manufacturing space for Season Mexico, the company states in a press release. Like Season Group’s existing facility in Reynosa, the industrial building is located close to the Pharr Texas International Bridge – the main cargo fairway between Reynosa and the United States. The goal is to have operations in the new space up and running the third quarter of 2022. The new space will house production lines and equipment for SMT, wire harness, box build and plastic injection molding, the last of which will be a new capability for the Reynosa site. Given that the intended lease is for part of the industrial building, further expansion is still possible if necessary, the company says. Which might be a good this as rising organic demand for Season Mexico services, and plastic injection molding-related orders, led to this expansion. “Season Group always strives for continuous improvement, and to delight our global customers. The expansion in China is driven by increased customer demand for more design and supply chain support, whilst our Mexico expansion is the result of both the US-China trade war and the escalating costs of transportation. We firmly believe in our China plus one strategy coupled with our design and vertical integration capabilities; these expansions reflect so directly,” says CEO Carl Hung in the press release.