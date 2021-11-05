Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© Bosch Analysis | November 05, 2021

Worldwide silicon wafer shipments reach record high in 3Q21

Worldwide silicon wafer shipments increased 3.3% to 3,649 million square inches in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the previous quarter, a new industry record, SEMI reports.

Third-quarter 2021 silicon wafer shipments grew 16.4% from the 3,135 million square inches recorded during the same quarter last year. “Silicon wafer shipments reached a new high in third quarter, with higher shipments in all diameters, which support the large variety of semiconductor devices needed for the modern economy,” says Neil Weaver, Chairman of SEMI SMG and Vice President of Product Development and Applications Engineering at Shin Etsu Handotai America. “Silicon wafer demand is expected to remain high, as many new fabs will ramp up in the next several years.” Silicon Area Shipment Trends – Semiconductor Applications Only Millions of Square Inches
2Q 20203Q 20204Q 20201Q 20212Q 20213Q 2021
Total3,1523,1353,2003,3373,5343,649
Ad
Ad
October 14 2021 5:14 pm V18.25.1-1