Annual NAND Flash revenue is expected to experience yet another increase next year by 7.4% YoY while numerous suppliers compete in higher-layer NAND Flash market segment

Profitability of suppliers may be constrained if total revenue fails to keep pace with continuously rising CAPEX

Annual DRAM revenue and YoY change 2019-2022 (in million USD)

Unit: Million USD 2019 2020 2021 F 2022 F DRAM Revenue 63.225 67,041 91,270 91,544 YoY -36.6% 6.0% 36.1% 0.3%

Annual NAND revenue and YoY change 2019-2022 (in million USD)

Unit: Million USD 2019 2020 2021 F 2022 F NAND Revenue 44,953 56,657 69,073 74,192 YoY -28.9% 26.0% 21.9% 7.4%