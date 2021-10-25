© mikhail mishchenko dreamstime.com

As the pandemic eliminated tier-2 and tier-3 suppliers at an increasingly rapid pace, the collective market share of the top 10 module makers continued to rise

Rise of YMTC strengthens China’s domestic NAND Flash production, and Chinese SSD manufacturers are gradually gaining a brand advantage

PCIe G4 SSDs become new main offerings, and module makers have adopted QLC solutions

Global top 10 SSd module makers by market share - 2020

Ranking Company Market Share 1 Kingston 27% 2 ADATA 8% 3 Kimtigo 7% 4 Netac 6% 5 Lexar 6% 6 Teclast 5% 7 Galaxy 3% 8 Colorful 3% 9 Lenovo 3% 10 Transcend 3% Others 29% TTL 100%