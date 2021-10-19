© BorgWarner

BorgWarner breaks ground on new €100M plant in Portugal

Automotive supplier BorgWarner has broken ground on a new plant in Viana do Castelo, Portugal, where it plans to produce electrification products such as electric motors, inverters and battery management systems.

The company says that the investment in this new facility, where production is slated to partially begin in Q3 2022 and at full capacity in 2024, will amount to EUR 100 million. The 17,000 square-meter facility will house different functions including operations, engineering, quality and purchasing and is expected to create about 300 new jobs. “Europe is a very important manufacturing base for global automakers. Our newest plant is strategically located to serve our customers with localized production and to meet growing demand for electrification products,” says Tony Allen, President and General Manager Europe, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems in a press release. “The new plant in Viana fits BorgWarner's global growth strategy and demonstrates the company’s commitment to Portugal as an industrial location," adds Hugues Simion, Plant Manager, BorgWarner PowerDrive Systems Viana. As part of its "Charging Forward" initiative, BorgWarner is accelerating the company's electrification strategy and has announced plans to grow electric vehicle revenues to approximately 45% by 2030.