Saab expands its Finnish operations

The Swedish defence company continues to expand research and development operations in Finland, now into the fields of data-link communication technology as well as Virtual and Extended Reality (VR/XR) technology.

The expansion will lead to the creation of 30-50 new jobs at Saab in Tampere and Helsinki in the near future, a press release reads. Saab established the Technology Centre in Tampere back in 2017, and sincethe unit has been expanding considerably and currently employs about 60 highly qualified engineers. The focus has been on advanced microwave electronics development and production, for example Electronic Warfare systems, as well as Command & Control systems’ development and sustainment. The Swedish company also supports the Finnish Defence Forces within key areas through its subsidiary Combitech Oy. The company is growing in Finland, both within its established areas and within the new fields of data-link communication and VR/XR technology. Several positions are open and recruitments for the new areas have already started. “Our successful growth in Finland continues. Here we find highly skilled people both for our long-term research and for our on-going development work. The closeness geographically and culturally as well as all other similarities between two high-tech countries in Northern Europe make it easy and natural for us to expand here. Within the coming years our staff in Finland will grow well beyond 300 employees,” says Jonas Hjelm, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Aeronautics, in the press release.