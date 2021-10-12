© TrendForce

Total DRAM bit supply is projected to grow by 17.9% in 2022 in light of DRAM suppliers’ low inventory levels and resurging demand in the server market

DRAM bit demand is expected to increase by merely 16.3% in 2022, as the bear market for various products results in a high base period in 2021

DRAM revenue for 2022 will likely be mostly flat as bit shipment growth offsets decline in quotes