Lantronix expands with new design center in Germany

Lantronix Inc., a provider of secure turnkey solutions for the IoT, is opening a new Lantronix Design Center in Ilmenau, Germany, in support of its EMEA customers.

The new Lantronix Design Center in Germany will be home to an engineering group encompassing design engineering, system architecture, technical support, quality assurance and test services. The team of engineers and support staff will work with Lantronix’s EMEA customers and partners as well as local and federal governments to assist in the design of new IoT solutions, a press release reads.. “The new Lantronix Design Center in Ilmenau, Germany, represents our commitment to the European region by bringing local engineering resources to them,” says Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix. “This expansion, along with our focus on IoT solutions, is an integral driver of the Lantronix growth engine.” “Bringing high-level engineering and custom design services to the region will support our EMEA-based customers who are creating innovative solutions for the burgeoning world of IoT,” adds Fathi Hakam, VP of Engineering at Lantronix. “Our experienced engineering team provides IoT product development that delivers unparalleled expertise and proven product development best practices.” The grand opening of the new design center is scheduled for October 15, 2021.