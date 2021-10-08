Ad
evertiq.comevertiq.mxevertiq.esevertiq.fievertiq.seevertiq.plevertiq.de
Search
Register
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© AT&S PCB | October 08, 2021

AT&S names new director of investor relations

As of October 1, 2021 Philipp Gebhardt has taken over the position of “Director Investor Relations” at the internationally successful technology group AT&S.

He succeeds Gerda Königstorfer, who will leave the company at her own request. She will continue to work for AT&S until the end of November, 2021, to ensure an orderly handover of all tasks, a press release reads. Mr. Philipp Gebhardt has many years of experience in the field of IR work and will ensure the smooth continuation of capital market interaction for AT&S. Gebhardt has been working as a consultant and IR manager for international companies for more than 13 years and was most recently Director IR at Fresenius Medical Care in the USA and Germany.
Ad
Ad
October 07 2021 12:06 am V18.24.7-1