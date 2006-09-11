Material | September 11, 2006
Kester to arrangen Lead-<br>Free Information Center
Kester will provide lead-free resources, technologies and products in booth 5236 at the upcoming Assembly Technology Expo (ATExpo), scheduled to take place September 26-28, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont (Chicago), IL.
Kester's booth will be the best source for Lead-free Information at ATExpo. Kester will be featuring numerous products from its Lead-Free Solutions? (products and services) portfolio to help companies in the transition to lead-free. Among products being featured will be low-cost Ultrapure? K100LD lead-free bar solder alloy, EnviroMark™ 907 no-clean lead-free solder paste, along with Kester's technical services to help manufacturers assemble lead-free.
K100LD is a patent-pending, low-cost alternative to traditional lead-free alloys. The bar solder offers the lowest copper dissolution of any lead-free bar on the market, even amongst all common alloys, including Sn63, SAC305 and other lead-free options.
K100LD represents an improvement over competitive alloys, including other variations of Tin-Copper-Nickel (SnCuNi). K100LD is a low-cost (silver-free) lead-free alloy primarily containing tin and copper with the inclusion of metallic dopants to control the grain structure and the Copper dissolution rate. K100LD has a slower rate of Copper dissolution than competitive SnCuNi alloys, which minimizes pot maintenance, maintains consistent soldering performance and improves reliability. K100LD has a copper dissolution rate 20 percent slower than the competitive SnCuNi alloy and even Sn63Pb37. K100LD compares favorably to other low-cost, lead-free alloys in terms of wetting and flow characteristics, providing users with optimal soldering performance and minimal defects.
Besides offering the lowest dissolution of copper from boards and components of any lead-free alloy, K100LD offers numerous benefits, including anti-drossing technology, bright, smooth solder joints with no visible shrinkage effects, excellent through-hole penetration and topside fillet with virtually no bridging, and reduced leaching of solder pot materials. Additionally, K100LD is compatible with all types of board and component metallizations, is compatible with other SnCuNi alloys, and its lead level is specified at less than 0.05 percent, ensuring RoHS compliance.
