Yaskawa lays the cornerstone for the new European HQ

Together Bruno Schnekenburger, CEO of Yaskawa Europe GmbH, and the mayor of Hattersheim, Klaus Schindling, laid the cornerstone for Yaskawa’s new European headquarters in the town of Hattersheim am Main near Frankfurt in Germany.

With an investment cost of around EUR 23 million, this new building will be used for a variety of purposes: The 8,322 square metre site will contain a four-storey office complex with 4,220 square metres of office space for around 220 employees. 1,150 square metre on the ground floor will be reserved for the European Yaskawa Academy along with the future innovation centre and attached showroom. The new building is set to open in 2023. Yaskawa Europe says that they chose this new location for the infrastructure of the Hattersheim Technology Park – often referred to as the Digital City – as well as the easy connections to public transport, motorways and Frankfurt Airport. “We are pleased to add our robots and drive components to the already-vibrant Digital City in Hattersheim. We would like to thank the town of Hattersheim for the warm welcome and their active support for our project”, says Bruno Schnekenburger, CEO of Yaskawa Europe GmbH in a press release.