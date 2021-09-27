© Prism

Prism Electronics has new owners and new ambitious plans

UK contract electronics manufacturer, Prism Electronics, have been acquired by FC Group Invest Ltd.

With the co-founders and directors of the Cambridgeshire-based company retiring, ownership has been passed to the Swedish-UK investors who aim to continue the manufacturer’s sustained growth. “As part of our succession planning, we wanted to ensure Prism’s future would be in good hands. We’ve taken our time to identify FC Group Invest as the right people to take the business forward” says David Aspinall, co-founder and current Managing Director of Prism Electronics in a press release. The electronics manufacturer has been in operation since 1991 when David and fellow electronics expert, Richard Walton, formed the company through a management buy-out of the manufacturing division of their then employer. “We’re confident Prism will prosper with the support of FC Group Invest, who have exciting plans for the future. The fact that Prism has continued to grow during a global pandemic is testament to the quality of our services and dedication of our team,” David continues. Based in Sweden and the UK, new owners FC Group Invest is a company aiming to ensure the Prism continues its sustained growth. “My colleagues and I are delighted to have acquired a company with such a highly skilled workforce and first-class reputation. Our business plan is about continuity and stability, followed by development and growth,” says Fredrik Johansson, co-founder of FC Group Invest in the press release. Directors David Aspinall, Richard Walton and Richard Vyse will all remain with the business for a transition period to ensure a smooth handover. In 2017, the Prism Electronics team was joined by Dave Dawson whose 30-year experience in semiconductor manufacturing led to him becoming General Manager in 2020. Dave will continue to lead the business day-to-day and work with the new owners to ensure it thrives. The company ends the announcement by stating that future plans and that continued investment in capabilities are anticipated in 2022.