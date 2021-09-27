© IPC Org.

North American EMS industry down 3.2% in August

Total North American EMS shipments in August 2021 were down 3.2 percent compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, August shipments grew 16.9 percent.

The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.48. EMS bookings in August rose 27.5 percent year-over-year and grew 29.3 percent from the previous month. “August brought another strong month of orders for the EMS sector. Year-to-date bookings are up 22 percent,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “During the month we also saw shipments pick-up, a hopeful sign that manufacturers will be able to deliver on their growing backlog of orders.”