North American PCB industry sales up 5.3 percent in August

Total North American PCB shipments in August 2021 were up 5.3 percent compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, August shipments fell 2.7 percent.

The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.31, writes industry association IPC. PCB year-to-date bookings in August were up 21.9 percent compared to last year. Bookings in August fell 16.7 percent from the previous month. “While North American PCB bookings declined during August, shipments remain constrained due to supply constraints and other dislocations in the supply chain,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “As a result, the book-to-bill rose to 1.31, a thirty-year record high. The last two months have seen shipments fall far short of what I would expect given recent order volume.”