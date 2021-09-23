© Wurth Elektronik

Würth sets up an international sales company

The establishment of “Würth Elektronik CBT International GmbH” marks another milestone in the internationalisation of the Circuit Board Technology division of Würth Elektronik.

The European sales teams will be consolidated and expanded under the umbrella of this limited liability company. The international customers are thus moving even more into focus. Over the past five decades, Würth Elektronik has built up three PCB plants in Germany as well as various cooperations with qualified partners in Asia. Today, the company serves more than 4,000 customers from 50 countries in all areas of the electronics industry. In order to always be close to the customers, the sales teams in Europe are continuously being expanded and successively integrated into Würth Elektronik CBT International GmbH. “Our goal is to further expand our strong position in Europe and become the largest supplier of printed circuit boards in Europe,” says Thomas Beck, Managing Director of Würth Elektronik CBT International GmbH. This process is being started with Poland. Since the beginning of the year, a local PCB specialist has been on hand to provide customers with personal advice on site. “We are looking forward to further expanding and improving the relationships with our Polish customers through our new Area Sales Manager Tomasz Renkiel,” Beck continues.