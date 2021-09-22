© TrendForce

PC DRAM prices are expected to decline by 5-10% QoQ as market demand for notebook computers weakens

Server DRAM prices are expected to decline for the first time this year, by 0-5% QoQ due to high client-side inventory

Mobile DRAM prices are expected to remain relative unchanged from 3Q21 levels despite a possible price drop ahead of time at the end of the year

Graphics DRAM contract prices are expected to decline by 0-5% QoQ due to excess supply

QoQ decline of DDR4 Consumer DRAM prices is expected to be among the highest drops, at 5-10% as procurement activities decelerate