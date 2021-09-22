© Schaeffler

Schaeffler opens new e-mobility plant

Automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler has opened a new production facility at its Szombathely location in the west of Hungary and creates 150 new jobs in e-mobility.

The facility is Schaeffler’s first production plant fully dedicated to electro-mobility and gives the group a new center of excellence for the production of components and systems for electrified powertrains. “Our new facility in Szombathely is a milestone in the transformation of our company and embodies our strategic priorities of innovation, agility and efficiency,” says Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG in a press release. “The goal is sustainable mobility, and we are determined to make real progress in that direction as a key technology partner for our customers by leveraging our global network of production facilities. The new plant also highlights our ambitions to continue our strong growth in e-mobility.” Szombathely II provides around 15,000 square meters of space for the production of powertrain components and solutions, such as electric motors and hybrid drives. Designed as a “factory for tomorrow,” it features a high degree of automation, modular production buildings, and end-to-end digitalization. It features automated production lines and extensive use of industrial. Schaeffler says it will increase the facility’s round-the-clock output capacity to 800,000 products a year by 2023, and has further plans to expand its annual output of finished products for premium partners in the auto industry to 1.8 million between 2026 and 2029. “Schaeffler has conquered its place in the e-mobility market with products that offer the combined benefits of superior technology, cost-effectiveness and sustainability,” says Dr. Jochen Schröder, President of the E-Mobility division of Schaeffler AG. “The Schaeffler Group expects to be generating new orders of between 2 and 3 billion euros annually from its e-mobility business from 2022 on. Szombathely will make a major contribution towards this growth as a center of excellence operating in close alignment with our main electro-mobility plant in Bühl, Germany.”