© ZKW

ZKW expands its location in Mexico once again

The lighting systems and electronics specialist says that it is expanding the location by an additional 21,000 square meters, which will increases the production area to a total of 35,000 square meters.

In addition, the company plans to hire over 600 new employees, in order to expand its staffing levels to 1,600 by 2023. The location produces front headlamps and auxiliary lamps for clients such as BMW, Ford Lincoln, Freightliner, General Motors, Mercedes Benz, Navistar and Volvo. The planned production volume is 2.2 million units per year. “The goal of the second phase of expansion is to significantly increase capacity at the site, and increase competencies in the Design, Engineering and Research & Development areas. In doing so, we value a multicultural, integrative and sustainable corporate culture,” says Jan Seumenicht, General Plant Manager of ZKW Mexico in a press release. The expanded ZKW plant in Silao will have a total of 13 assembly lines, a mezzanine floor for sub-assembly processes, a department for optic lenses and an automated logistics center, including a Tornado mini loading crane system. The site’s portfolio focuses on innovative front lighting solutions, such as headlamps for the new BMW Series 2 coupe, electric SUVs from Mercedes Benz, and the Volvo XC90.