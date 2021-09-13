© EDAG China

EDAG China opens test centre in Shanghai

EDAG China – subsidiary of the EDAG Group – opens a new test centre at its Shanghai site (NanGu Road Minhang District) to expand its range of services for the Asian market.

In the 2.800 m² test area in the direct vicinity of the EDAG China subsidiary the following tests and validations will be carried out: High Voltage system performance, High Voltage and Low Voltage function validation, as well as testing during charging, testing of ADAS functions and of digital cockpits. In addition vehicle commissioning and assembly of prototypes can also be carried out on-site, a press release reads. "360-degree engineering is the trademark of the EDAG Group. Investing in our new E/E test centre was therefore a logical consequence to provide our customers with all-round support in the future field of eMobility in China," explains Cosimo De Carlo, CEO of the EDAG Group. "The new E/E Test Centre represents an important milestone for the further improvement of our local portfolio combined with the competence and experience of the EDAG Group's global engineering network," explains Wu Zhongwen, CEO of EDAG China. “The EDAG Group will be continuing to expand its activities in China including Software and Digitalisation”.