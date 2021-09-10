© Enics

Enics expands manufacturing site in Suzhou, China

In response to increased demand, Enics plans to expand its manufacturing site in Suzhou, China. The high-volume electronics manufacturing site serves both Chinese and international customers.

“Responding to increased demand, we are expanding our floor space by 50%, to over 22.000 square meters total still within 2021. The expansion space, adjacent to Enics’ currents manufacturing site in Suzhou, will house both warehouse space, as well as new assembly lines and certain function testers. This expansion to a ready-constructed space enables fast increase of our capacity and smooth integration with our already existing operations in Suzhou”, says Enics’ Vice President, Asia Jane Liu.