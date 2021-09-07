© Prysmian Group

Prysmian's USD 27 million investment in Mexico

Prysmian Group announced the investment of USD 27 million to begin the expansion of its cable and fiber optic manufacturing facility in the state of Durango, Mexico.

The Prysmian telecommunications plant in Durango, inaugurated in 2017, manufactures fiber and optical cables used in the telecommunications sector. With the expansion, the current volume is expected to double from 2.5 million to 5 million kilometers of fiber optics per year, a press release reads. Marcelo De Paola, President and CEO of Grupo Prysmian in Mexico commented: “We are very proud of this important investment since even in the midst of this pandemic, we are very committed to our clients in the telecommunications industry and to Mexico. Our plant in Durango is ready thanks to the talent of highly trained Mexican hands in the manufacture of fiber optic cable and the focus on our mission: to connect the future”. The expansion project will conclude in 2022 and would add approximately 100 additional jobs. “The growing demands in the Latin American region reinforce our commitment to romote digital inclusion, connecting communities, companies and people, to be prepared, we maintain our continuous improvement and investment in our experience and local capacities. Durango, like our local site, will now improve and guarantee the quality of our deliveries. "Marcelo Andrade - VP Telecom Latam