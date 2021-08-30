© Stellantis

Foxconn and Stellantis go ahead with Joint Venture

Hon Hai Precision Industry (Foxconn), together with its subsidiary FIH Mobile, and Stellantis have entered into a joint venture agreement. Mobile Drive, the joint venture entity, will focus on delivering a smart cockpit solution for vehicles.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was initially signed on May 18, 2021. Mobile Drive will be equally owned by Stellantis and FIH. The partnership has combined Foxconn’s capabilities in ICT industry and smart solutions, with Stellantis’ expertise in the automotive sector, a press release states. Mobile Drive will focus on developing infotainment and telematics solutions as well as a cloud service platform, which will aim to deliver a comprehensive smart cockpit solution. Its roadmap of software innovations will include artificial intelligence-based applications, navigation, voice assistance, e-commerce store operations, and payment services integration, amongst others. The hardware innovations will be related to the smart cockpit and telematics box.