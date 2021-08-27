© Mycronic

Mycronic receives order for an SLX system

Mycronic AB has received an order for an SLX system from a new customer in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 4-6 million.

Delivery of the system is planned for the third quarter of 2022, a press release reads. “The SLX system’s modern design, performance, productivity and reliability provides an attractive solution for customers producing photomasks to the semiconductor industry. This is highlighted when we are entrusted to deliver SLX to a new customer,” says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.