© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

Compal acquires Cal-Comp USA (Indiana)

Compal plans to acquire Cal-Comp USA (Indiana) through a 100%-owned reinvestment company. The aim is to strengthen the competitiveness of their car and electronics business.

The total transaction amount is USD 8.13 million, and the transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. After the completion of this transaction, Compal Computer’s Auto Electronic Parts Business Unit (AEP BU) will obtain a U.S. production base that has (already) passed the IATF16949 automotive quality management system certification, a press release states. There are clusters of American as well as International automobil manufacturers in Indiana and the new facility is in close proximity to Detroit.