Quantic Electronics acquires BEI Precision

Quantic Electronics has acquired BEI Precision Systems & Space Company, Inc., a specialist for position feedback sensors and frequency reference technologies for mission-critical space, land, air, and sea applications.

"Our strategy is to acquire world-class, mission-critical electronic component manufacturers with significant long-term growth potential. BEI Precision's technology, products, and people fit perfectly with this approach. This acquisition further establishes Quantic as a leading supplier of critical components for space, aerospace, and defense applications. BEI Precision brings more than 60 years of experience designing and manufacturing proprietary optical encoders, scanners, accelerometers, and frequency products. We're excited to partner with the BEI Precision team to continue building upon this heritage to offer new and exciting products to our shared customers," said Kevin Perhamus, President and CEO of Quantic Electronics. Mark Mirelez, President and Chief Executive Officer of BEI Precision, commented, "Today's milestone is a validation of the market-leading position, operational excellence, and culture that we have worked tirelessly to achieve. We look forward to continuing to deliver on future growth opportunities with our new partners at Quantic Electronics."