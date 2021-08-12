© Hentec RPS

Hentec/RPS expands assembly capacity

The manufacturer of selective soldering, lead tinning and solderability test equipment, says that it has added assembly and production staff members to its team to accommodate its recent increase in sales and order demand.

“As our business continues to grow, we have added new employees and created new positions within our organization,” said Reid Henry, President of Hentec/RPS in a press release. “Fortunately for Hentec/RPS our automated selective soldering machines, component lead tinning machines and solderability test equipment are proudly made in the USA which has minimized the effect of the past year’s trade war. In addition, the continued need for gold removal, component re-conditioning and BGA de-balling continues to increase demand for our Odyssey robotic hot solder dip machines,” the president continues.