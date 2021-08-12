© manz

Manz is seeing increasing momentum in electromobility

Automotive supplier TE Connectivity orders further machines for automated assembly of cell contact systems and an American electric vehicle manufacturer has been acquired as new customer - Manz is keeping busy within the field of electromobility.

Manz AG is seeing an increasing momentum in the field of electromobility. This is underlined by further orders from new and existing customers in the automotive industry, as well as the expansion of the service portfolio to include assembly solutions for the manufacture of inverters. The cumulative order volume is in the lower double-digit million-euro range and will partially impact revenues and earnings this year and next year, a press release reads. The company has received another follow-up order in the field of cell contacting systems from the automotive supplier and long-standing existing customer TE Connectivity. In previous years, Manz had already successfully delivered and installed several fully integrated assembly lines and various expansions for existing lines to TE Connectivity. In addition, Manz AG has acquired an American manufacturer of electric vehicles as a new customer. Together with the US company, Manz developed laser process technologies and assembly lines for manufacturing inverters within a short period of time. "As expected, our order intake is increasingly benefiting from the high market dynamics in the field of e-mobility. At the same time, our successful development work in the production of assembly solutions for inverters and the trust of a very exciting new customer in particular highlight our distinctive expertise in all key components of the electric powertrain. With our decades of experience in assembly automation and battery production, we believe that Manz is correspondingly well positioned to continue growing during the global mobility revolution,“ says Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, in the press release.