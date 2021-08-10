© PVA

PVA to relocate its headquarters

PVA, a supplier of automated dispensing and coating equipment, plans to relocate its Cohoes, New York facility to a new global headquarters and production facility in Halfmoon, New York, effective August 23, 2021.

While the factory relocation is only four miles north it will allow PVA to better streamline its core business and process flow as the company continues to increase production volume of its automated dispensing and coating platforms, the company states in a press release. To minimise impact and assure a smooth transition, employees will be working remotely and PVA’s field service department and inside sales will remain fully operational without disruption. “Speaking on behalf of all PVA employees, I would like to express sincere gratitude and thanks for all the support and cooperation you have provided us over the past 30 years. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship and cannot wait to welcome you back to PVA in Halfmoon, NY,” says Frank Hart, Managing Director, Sales and Marketing in the press release.