Rapid growth, increased production and new jobs at Calumet

US PCB manufacturer Calumet Electronics is growing with the addition of 75 new jobs as the company continues to invest in next-generation technology and expands its facilities in Calumet, Michigan.

Calumet has experienced rapid growth, which is expected to continue in the years ahead. The new team members will allow the company to expand their production from 24 hours per day, five days a week, to 24/7, a press release reads. Last October, the company broke ground on a 45,000-square-foot addition to its manufacturing facility, due for completion this fall. Plus, the recent purchase of the neighboring Calumet and Hecla Bathhouse building increased Calumet Electronics’ corporate office space and now serves as its headquarters. The increased space allows the company to grow its traditional manufacturing processes and provides additional space for research and development, all of which contributes to local economic development. The most significant impact of the company’s growth, however, will be the creation of more new jobs. Todd Brassard, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer notes, “The success of Calumet Electronics is based on our workforce, the people who live and raise families in Calumet and the surrounding communities. Their success is our success. A company after all, is its people. Advances in our capabilities are opening new doors for the company that promise to make us stronger. As Calumet Electronics grows and becomes stronger, the positive impact will be felt throughout the entire community.”