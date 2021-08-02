© Incap Electronics

Incap invests in new X-ray for Slovakian unit

Back in May, the team at Incap Slovakia welcomed a new Nordson Matrix X3 X-ray to the SMT shop floor. Installation and operator training have since passed by smoothly and as of late June the team is fully trained and the new machine is running at full steam.

The new system offers us a fully automatic inline system. The inspection is performed by the machine according to the set program, the PCBs enter the system from the magazines and after the inspection they are stored in the magazines again – this way the process minimises the handling of the PCBs and therefore reduces the risk of product damage, the company explains in a press release. According to the EMS provider, the new X-ray accelerates the company's inspection process by 4x compared to the old manual system and completely also eliminates the need for an operator during the inspection process as well as increases the quality of the production. “We believe that innovation is key to keeping up with our customer’s requirements, and this is just one of the steps we have taken for it – many more to come,” says Miroslav Michalik, Managing Director of Incap Slovakia in the press release.