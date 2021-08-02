© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Knapp invests million in new Hungarian site

Knapp, an Austrian manufacturer of warehouse logistics equipment, is opening a new site in Nemesvámos, Hungary.

The company will transform a brownfield site and create 250 new jobs in 2022, which will grow with an additional 250 jobs by 2027, a report from HIPA, the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency reads. The company will invest almost EUR 16.7 million by the end of March 2023 to set up its new location in Nemesvámos, Veszprém County, where it will manufacture warehouse systems and automated material handling systems. According to the report the company will start ramping up production in 2022.