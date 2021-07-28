© CNW Group Exro Technologies

Exro opens US HQ in Arizona - joins E-mobility R&D ecosystem

Exro Technologies, a developer power electronics for electric motors and batteries, has announced the location of its U.S. headquarters in Mesa, Arizona. The company plans to hire 50 employees over the next 18 months.

From its 15'000 square foot location in Mesa, Arizona, Exro will expand its research, development, and testing to optimise power within electric vehicles (EVs) of all types, from scooters and e-bikes to electric cars and buses. From this location, Exro will continue developing and begin piloting its advanced battery control technology. Arizona's long-standing automotive R&D infrastructure enables direct access to nearly every piece of the automotive supply chain and the state's favorable regulatory environment will accelerate Exro's mission to deliver Coil Driver technology to market. Arizona's relatively calm winds and wide temperature range allows for more testing time on roads. Exro will leverage the state's optimal test locations to expand its operations and product offerings. "The Greater Phoenix area was a natural choice for our U.S. home, and we're thrilled to become a part of the innovative business community," says Sue Ozdemir, CEO of Exro Technologies in a press release. "The region is ripe with potential manufacturing partners and suppliers, and its competitive talent pipeline will support our continued growth. Mayor Giles and the city of Mesa have welcomed our vision and we look forward to building on the city's enthusiasm for electric vehicles. We're excited to invite customers and shareholders to visit us and see our technology at work!" "Exro Technologies made an excellent decision in choosing to locate its U.S. headquarters in the Mesa Gateway area," adds Mesa Mayor John Giles. "The company's mission to optimize and increase the adoption of electric vehicles is in line with our city's goals to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and manage electric materials responsibly."