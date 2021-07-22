© Schweizer

Schweizer achieves IATF certification at its Jintan, China plant

A little over a year ago, production was launched at Schweizer's new high-tech plant in Jintan (China). Now, the company is celebrating another important milestone for the plant in China as it has achieved IATF 16949:2016 certification.

Schweizer passed the ISO 9001 certification already last year, and after that numerous customer audits of European and Asian automotive customers in accordance with VDA 6.3 were successfully carried out in 2020/2021. The IATF 16949:2016 certification received by the Jintan plant (China) is very important for qualification as a supplier in the automotive market, and the Schweizer plant is now fully qualified for the requirements of the automotive segment. "Thanks to the completed IATF certification, Jintan is now also able to work with the major automotive partners and fully meet all the important quality requirements. This is a milestone for China and Germany, both in terms of the collaboration with existing customers and in terms of new customers and partners. This is an important step that we have now achieved for SCHWEIZER’s success and acceptance on the global market," says Billy Liu, Quality Manager in Jintan (China), in a press release. At its site in Germany, the company has been able to successfully maintain important certifications such as the IATF 16949:2016 and ISO 9001 and other key quality standards for years.