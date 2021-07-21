© Bosch

Bosch is making three new investments in Hungary

The German company says is will strengthen the significance of its site in Maklár, Hungary. The company will make three new investments in Maklár where the poduction of electric steering will be expanded and a global service centre will be built.

With three investments worth more than HUF 52 billion (EUR 144.5 million) in total until the end of 2023, the company is with this investment aiming to increase its competitiveness, expand its production capacity, and also introduce new technologies and create a shared service center. These investments contribute to the job retention and the creation of new ones at the site with more than a thousand associates today, a press release reads. “The three new investments will enable the implementation of technological innovations that will contribute to the long-term competitiveness and stability of our local activities," Michael Zink says technical plant manager of Robert Bosch Automotive Steering Kft. in the press release, Robert Bosch Automotive Steering Kft. in Maklár will expand with more than 70,000 square metres of production and logistic space as well as an integrated service and office area by 2023. The Hungarian state will provide a total of HUF 12.25 billion (EUR 34 million) of non-refundable support for the three investments. “The aim of the new investments is to further develop our site to serve the automotive industry of the future" said Michael Zink. The plant is being equipped with new technologies. Until 2023, production, logistics and service buildings will be extended and established, and new machines will be installed. The investment to increase capacity also involves the acquisition of high-tech equipment for production and assembly as well as measuring instruments. Beside this production related activities, Automotive Steering division of the Bosch Group has started to install a new Shared Service Center (SSC) in Maklár. By 2023 80 new positions will be created. The new center will serve the Bosch Group's Steering division globally in the future. The service center supports a global network in the areas of sales support, quality control, technical development, strategic planning, data protection and product management.