© pichetw dreamstime.com

Mission Critical Electronics acquires ZeroRPM

Mission Critical Electronics (MCE), a California-based designer and manufacturer of electrical power solutions for specialty vehicle, marine, network and industrial markets, is acquiring ZeroRPM.

ZeroRPM is a pioneer in anti-idling technology and offers advanced energy storage and hybrid solutions that convert conventional vehicles into hybrid units. The acquisition will strengthen MCE’s presence in the vehicle electrification space. “ZeroRPM’s patented solutions provide continuing power to onboard equipment, and heating and air-conditioning to the passenger compartment, without idling the engine. It creates a hybrid vehicle with lithium-ion battery technology that integrates seamlessly with a vehicle’s engine and existing electrical system, and automatically restarts the engine to recharge the batteries when necessary,” says Kevin Moschetti, CEO of Mission Critical Electronics in a press release. “We will expand on ZeroRPM’s existing strength in the work truck, government and emergency vehicle markets by bringing their solutions into other specialty vehicle and marine applications. Some of the most exciting applications we are working on are in the recreational vehicle and heavy-duty truck markets where ZeroRPM’s products provide enhanced comfort for users,” Moschetti continues. The ZeroRPM System offers hands-free control: once a vehicle is in park, the system automatically shuts down the engine and provides all required power for electronics and HVAC. For extended times of stationary use of the vehicle, the ZeroRPM System manages the engine start/stop to recharge the batteries as needed. “This is truly a watershed moment. Joining the MCE family and getting immediate access to their world class operations and a variety of markets they serve will open up more opportunities for ZeroRPM solutions,” says Lance Self, CEO of ZeroRPM.