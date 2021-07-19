© Veoneer

Veoneer partners with Baraja

Swedish automotive technology company Veoneer, has signed an agreement with pioneering LiDAR company Baraja to industrialise their Spectrum-Scan LiDAR technology for the next market wave of L2+ through L4 autonomous vehicle applications.

Under the non-exclusive agreement, Veoneer will develop, market and integrate a scalable Spectrum-Scan platform from Baraja to serve the automotive market. Veoneer chose to partner with Baraja after extensive testing, as Baraja offers robust technology and a roadmap that lends itself to be amongst the smallest size lidars to enable vehicle integration, a press release reads. Baraja’s Spectrum-Scan LiDAR connects a wavelength-tunable laser to prism-like optics, deflecting the light in different directions to achieve scanning with higher reliability and lower cost. Baraja’s RMCW technology enables industry leading interference rejection and the ability to measure instantaneous velocity which distinguishes it from traditional Time of Flight (ToF) approaches. “Veoneer is a natural partner for us. We built our Spectrum-Scan™ technology to enable autonomous driving that is safer, more accessible and ready today for the next generation of vehicles. By combining our technology with Veoneer’s vast experience in automotive design and platform integration, this partnership helps ensure the world’s leading automotive brands can bring that autonomous reality to more people,” says Federico Collarte, Founder & CEO of Baraja, in the press release. Baraja’s Spectrum-Scan LiDAR creates high-resolution pointclouds to accurately detect objects at more than 250 meters away at speed, while remaining immune to interference from other sensors or light sources. The technology is also, according to the company, more tolerant to factors that have hindered traditional LiDAR systems such as heat, shock and vibration. Baraja has tested its LiDAR in the harshest conditions, from the Australian outback to arctic tundra, to ensure it works in any condition. “Veoneer is committed to offering safe, robust, high-quality sensor solutions to vehicle manufacturers globally. We have performed extensive research among 70 LiDAR technology companies globally, and have come to the conclusion that by partnering with Baraja, Veoneer will be able to offer and integrate scalable automotive-grade LiDAR-sensors in future cars, at competitive prices,” adds Jan Carlson, Chairman, President and CEO of Veoneer.