© Kitron

Swedens importance for Kitron

Sweden as a geographic market drives Kitron. The EMS provider recorded revenues of NOK 994 million (EUR 96.4 million) during the second quarter of 2021, out of this total, NOK 472.3 million (EUR 45.5 millon) came from the Swedish market.

Looking at Kitron’s Q2 revenues and dividing these up according to geographical markets we see that Sweden is pulling the most amount of weight with NOK 472.3 million. Next up is what Kitron refers to as “Rest of Europe” which recorded revenues of NOK 178.4 million. The third biggest contributor is the EMS provider’s native Norway with NOK 177.2 million, followed by North America with NOK 153.9 million and lastly “others” with 11.9 million bringing the total to NOK 993.8 million. However, if we were to look at the revenue provided by the different business entities that make up the EMS provider, then Sweden will have to take a step back. The biggest contributor to Kitron’s Q2 revenues was its business entity “CEE”, which recorded NOK 343 million during the quarter. This was followed by Norway which added NOK 287.3 million, Sweden with NOK 198.9 million, Others NOK 190.3 million and lastly “Group and eliminations” of NOK -25.6 millions. Since the second quarter of 2020, the business entity that what grown the most in pure employee numbers is without a question the groups CEE unit which has added 93 employees between 2Q20 and 2Q21. This is followed by Norway, which has added 29 employees and then Sweden with 25 employees. Looking at the category “others” we see that the number of employees have decreased with 171 employees since the same period last year.