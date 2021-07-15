© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Nano Dimension and Hensoldt form jointvVenture

Additively manufactured electronics specialist, Nano Dimension, has formed a partnership with defense and security electronics provider HENSOLDT AG. The recently formed joint venture entity is named J.A.M.E.S GmbH (Jetted Additively Manufactures Electronics Sources, or J.A.M.E.S).

Nano Dimension is a manufacturer of intelligent machines which 3D-print Additively Manufactured Electronics. HENSOLDT has been using Nano Dimension’s DragonFly PRO and LDM 3D-AME printer technology since 2018, to fabricate many “first-of” designs, as 3D-printed circuit boards (PCB)/AME 3D Hi-PEDs (High-Performance-Electronic-Devices). HENSOLDT and Nano Dimension have been working together to expand the capabilities of AME 3D Hi-PEDs. By formalizing their cooperation and co-investing approximately USD 6 million in the new joint venture entity, J.A.M.E.S, HENSOLDT is strengthening its commitment to developing the most advanced technology in 3D printing. The joint venture is led by HENSOLDT Ventures, an independent unit within HENSOLDT, which implements and brings to market new technologies and business models for the HENSOLDT Group. J.A.M.E.S, based in Taufkirchen, Germany, will combine the strengths of both companies and further advance the development of 3D-printed electronic components. The main objective of J.A.M.E.S is the development of an electronic designer’s community that will exchange designs and methodologies for manufacturing, component integration, and materials for Printed Electronics (PE) and Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME). By connecting the complete value chain of all designers and users-of-designs across corporate and geographical borders, J.A.M.E.S will allow members of its community to develop, prototype, market, and trade AME and PE designs, proof of concepts, and products. Beyond its “cloud presence”, J.A.M.E.S will house an operating fabrication laboratory that will be used for experimentation and support for designs and technologies coming the J.A.M.E.S community. “HENSOLDT, as a market leader in the field of sensor technology and optronics, expects the closer cooperation with Nano Dimension to accelerate development cycles as well as spare parts production to respond to customer needs more quickly and cost-effectively. Using special dielectric and conductive nanoparticle inks, it is now possible to design electrical components directly via the printer and bring them into a three-dimensional form,” says Marian Rachow, Head of HENSOLDT Ventures, who will serve on the J.A.M.E.S Board of Directors, in a press release.