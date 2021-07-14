© Mycronic

Mycronic receives order for an FPS 6100 Evo

Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for an FPS 6100 Evo from an existing customer in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 3-5 million and delivery of the system is planned for the fourth quarter of 2021.

FPS 6100 Evo is a mask writer for the multi-purpose market, a broad segment that comprises many different areas of application. Within the multi-purpose segment, uses of photomasks include applications for electronic packaging, touch-screens and MEMS. “The FPS series is well-established within the multi-purpose segment and it is gratifying that the customer, already a user of our FPS system, is now choosing to install an additional system,” says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic in a press release.