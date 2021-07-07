© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

European semiconductor sales up 31.2% YoY

European semiconductor sales in May 2021 reached USS 3.777 billion, an increase of 31.2% compared to the May 2020 sales, the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) reports.

These results confirm the strong growth recorded in Europe in the previous months. All growth figures represent a three-month rolling average. On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in May 2021 were USD 43.614 billion, or a 26% year-on-year growth, with Europe experiencing the biggest percentage increase. On a monthly basis, global sales were up 4.1% from April. The main drivers of May’s sales in Europe as compared to April were analog semiconductor devices (+2.1% versus the previous month), sensors (+1.9%), and discrete components (+1.8%). Looking at worldwide sales of application-specific semiconductors, steady growth was observed across the end-use segments, led by sales in automotive, wired communication and consumer. When comparing market growth in Euros and in Dollars, exchange-rate effects in May remained stable versus the previous month. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were EUR 3.146 billion in May 2021, up 0.9% from the previous month and an increase of 19.8% from the same month a year ago. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, semiconductor sales increased by 10.0%.