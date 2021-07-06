© mycronic

Mycronic receives order for a Prexision Lite 8 Evo

Mycronic says it has received an order for a Prexision Lite 8 Evo, for deployment in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 6-9 million. Delivery of the system is planned for the second quarter of 2023.

Prexision Lite 8 Evo is designed to meet the requirements for cost-efficient production of photomasks for mainstream displays up to G8 mask size. The order for the Prexision Lite 8 Evo mask writer is to replace one of the customer’s older systems. “Despite the clear trend towards more advanced photomasks for displays, the market for less complex photomasks remains significant and important. We appreciate the opportunity to deliver the modern Prexision Lite 8 Evo to replace one of the customer´s older systems. ” says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic in a press release.