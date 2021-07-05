© Saki Corp

Japanese inspection specialist names new CSO

Automated optical and X-ray inspection equipment supplier, Saki Corporation, has appointed Mr. Tatsunori Muroya as its new Chief Sales Officer, effective July 1, 2021.

Muroya brings with him extensive international business and management experience which he gained from over 50 countries at Mitsui & Co., Muroya joined Saki in April 2021. With responsibility for Saki's sales and customer relations, Muroya will leverage his expertise in driving digital transformation (DX), with a focus on IoT, AI and Big Data, to drive global growth for the industry and its customers, a press release reads. As factories become increasingly automated, labor-saving and digitalised – particularly in the new world affected by COVID-19 – the need for high-quality automated inspection in the production processes of PCB's and semiconductors that enable an energy-efficient society, is increasing – exponentially at that. In his new role, Muroya will be responsible for all global sales activities, including Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas. He will deliver SAKI's total solutions of high-quality automated inspection systems for 3D Solder Paste Inspection (SPI), 2D/3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) and Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) to customers globally. "I am delighted to welcome Mr. Muroya to Saki,” says Norihiro Koike, President and CEO of Saki Corporation in the press release. "I am confident that Mr. Muroya will lead Saki's global growth with his background in international business. We will continue to contribute to the realization of high-quality smart factories with total solutions for high-value inspection technology for our customers.”