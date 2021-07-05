© Valmet Automotive

Valmet Automotive's German testing operations to start in September

Construction work for the expansion of the Valmet Automotive Battery Test Center (BTC) in Bad Friedrichshall, Germany is progressing rapidly. The installation of six additional fireproof test rooms has largely been completed. Test operations are scheduled to start as early as September.

The expansion of testing capacities for high-voltage batteries is taking place in parallel with the construction of Valmet Automotive’s first battery production facility in Germany. The plant, which is scheduled to start operations in 2022, is being built in Kirchardt, near Bad Friedrichshall. Linked to this Valmet Automotive says it is further expanding its engineering activities for electromobility and creating new positions for engineers, technicians and various support functions in Germany. In total, the expansion area covers around 1,500 square meters, twice the area of the battery test center built next door. Valmet Automotive says it will further extend the capacity of endurance and life-cycle testing in the BTC covering the full scale of high-voltage batteries. Additionally, a new test station to ensure the required system tightness, is also being set up. In parallel, the company is expanding the associated test facility in Weihenbronn with the focus on abuse testing. The additional test capacities are needed to cover the test requirements resulting from the battery production orders placed to Valmet Automotive. Delivery, installation and commissioning of the test rigs is scheduled for the summer, with test operations starting in September. “The focus of our testing activities is clearly on the Tier-1 business of Valmet Automotive. With the extension of our battery test center at the Bad Friedrichshall site and the expansion of the test center in Weihenbronn with a focus on abuse testing, we can support this at its best,” says Mathias Würges, VP Engineering in the press release. To further expand its activities in Germany, Valmet Automotive says it is creating numerous new and highly qualified jobs in the rapidly growing e-mobility business. Among other things, engineers and experts are being sought for the development areas of battery systems, cell modules, battery design and high-voltage safety, as well as for the testing of battery systems.