North American EMS Industry up 1.9 Percent in May

Total North American EMS shipments in May 2021 were up 1.9 percent compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, May shipments fell 3.9 percent.

The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.55, industry association IPC announced. EMS bookings in May rose 10.5 percent year-over-year and but decreased 19.2 percent from the previous month. “The electronics manufacturing supply chain remains constrained. While we did see a stepdown in bookings in May, shipments have not been able to keep up with elevated order flow in recent months,” said Shawn DuBravac, IPC’s chief economist. “Shipments are likely 40 to 50 percent below where they should be given current order volume. I expect shipments will continue to lag bookings given ongoing supply constraints including higher prices and longer lead-times.”