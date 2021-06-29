© NOTE

Note wins manufacturing deal in China

Note has signed a co-operation agreement with a large international customer. The EMS-provider will manufacture a new generation of a programming module intended for broad applications in industry and for educational purposes.

In addition to electronics production in high quantities, Note will be responsible for manufacturing the box build. Batch production has begun at NOTE's plant in China, a press release reads. Note has already received fixed orders of just over SEK 150 million (EUR 15 million) for delivery over the next 12-18 months. To meet the high demand, a decision has been made to expand production capacity in China with an additional advanced surface mount production line. Note's business model is based on partnerships and long-term customer relationships. The new collaboration is expected over time to be supplemented with several assignments to other companies within the customer's international group. “Our business continues to develop strongly, both in Europe and in China. A success factor is our methodical investment in developing high quality and delivery security in our services - these are top class in our industry. It is very gratifying that we have been given the confidence to win this new deal, which has all the prerequisites to develop into our largest in China already this year. We will do our utmost to contribute to the continued success of our customers,” says Johannes Lind-Widestam, CEO and President.